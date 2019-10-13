Retired Educators of North Central Idaho
Members gathered for lunch and their first meeting of the fall Sept. 18 at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel with Pat Hoech, co-president, presiding.
Rosemary Founds presented a poem and a prayer.
Hoech led a game about retirement and the 50/50 drawing, and winners were Alice Nau, Delores Morgan, Founds and Tom Trail.
Trailer told the group news from AARP.
Dennis Ohrtman reported on member updates, and the meeting concluded with about 20 members introducing themselves.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Red Lion, and will feature an educational program.
P.E.O. Chapter Q, Lewiston
An officers’ meeting preceded the chapter’s Sept. 13 meeting at the home of Christi Severance with 13 members attending.
President Beth Atkinson presented the program “Carefully Taught,” about the musical “South Pacific” and discussed the cultural statement it made during that era.
It was decided the chapter will again sell See’s Candies, as a way to raise money for college scholarships.
Atkinson announced the Oct. 15 meeting will be preceded by an officers’ meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Bening. Atkinson thanked Bening to provide a meal for officers and visiting officers before the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. The program will be provided by the visiting state officer.
Bening offered to donate books to the chapter as a fundraiser.
A coffee gathering was held Oct. 5 at Lewiston’s Mystic Cafe.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter
Members met Sept. 21 at the Asotin County Library in Clarkston.
Chaplain Patti Lee gave a memorial service for Dorothy Dancy who died in June and members shared fond memories of her.
Members were told the chapter received a pearl for prompt paperwork filing, and members were reminded they will need to sign up to volunteer as servers at Lewiston’s soup kitchen Oct. 30.
Three members are sending a basket to raise money in a drawing at the Nov. 2 Washington’s Southeastern District Founders’ Day in Spokane. ADK, Xi Chapter in Lewiston invited Beta Beta members to their Founders’ Day Celebration, which was held Oct. 12 in Coeur d’Alene.
Sharon Hoseley will donate a copy of her second published book in recognition of the 2020 ADK Book Month. Memorial funds raised by the chapter will go to purchase a plaque to put on the memorial bench in memory of the late Luann Nedrow.
The program was a tour of the library addition.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the group’s Sept. 21 meeting at Ridge Point Clubhouse in Pullman. There were 29 members and four guests attending.
Walters presented a program on gaining new members. Officer reports were given by Walters, Vice Regent Dory Lohrey-Birch, Secretary Mary Krempasky, Chaplain Janet Rubert, Treasurer Jill Nock, Registrar Barbara Crossler and Historian Liz Hess.
Committee reports were led by Joye Dillman, American Heritage and DAR Museum Outreach chairwoman; Walters, C.A.R., Conservation and Junior Membership chairwoman; Janet Rubert, Constitution Week chairwoman; Krempasky, U.S. Flag chairwoman; and Gayle Pint, Project Patriot chairwoman. Other committee reports were presented by Nock, By-Laws Committee chairwoman; Hess, Community Classroom chairwoman; Rebecca Riendeau, First Territorial Capital liaison; and Becky Mahurin, Quilts of Valor liaison.
Walters shared plans for participating in Lewiston’s Veterans Day Parade and Darlene Larson gave plans for participating in the Wreaths across America at Clarkston’s Vineland Cemetery.
Director Julie Riendeau nominated Tiffany Kite as the 2019 Outstanding Junior of the Year and it was affirmed. Nock told of plans for recycling used mascara wands for wildlife refuges (used to clean the fur and feathers of wild animals) and asked members to bring them to the next meeting.
Walters presented State and National Awards earned by the chapter and to Dillman, Suzanne Grove and Nock.
Nock reminded members to wear red on Fridays to support those on active military duty and to wear purple to the October meeting in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month.