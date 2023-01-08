Members held their postponed annual Christmas Tea Dec. 31 at the home of Sharon Taylor.
The Program Committee members acted as co-hosts for the event and nearly 20 members and guests attended. Donations of nonperishable goods and $695 in cash were collected for the Community Action Food Bank.
The next meeting is Saturday at the home of Phyllis Laird with Barbara Russell, Teri Rust and Kelly Kennaly as co-hosts. Michelle Peters, president and CEO of Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau, will give the program.
— Submitted by Diane Fernandez
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met weekly for their regular December games at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston.
Winners were: Dec. 7 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; Dec. 14 — Marilyn Black and Renee Petersen; Dec. 21 — Eveland and Larry Kirkland; Dec. 28 — Eveland and Burton.
— Submitted by Karen Eveland
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Chance Brumley was toastmaster for the group’s Dec. 15 meeting.
Bruce Neu was best speaker and his speech was titled “The Electoral College.”
Patti Mann won best table topics speaker and Tom Eier was best evaluator. Word of the day was “pertinent.”
Members also held their annual Christmas party at the Lewiston Elks Lodge that evening.
The next meeting will be 6 a.m. Jan. 12 at 709 Sixth St.