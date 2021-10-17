Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
David Carringer was toastmaster of the club’s Oct. 7 meeting.
Vic Racicot was speaker and gave a speech titled “A Brief History of H.J. Heinz and Heinz Ketchup.” Patti Mann evaluated him.
Larry Ferguson was grammarian and word of the day was “profound.”
Tom Eier led table topics, Pete Gertonson was general evaluator and Bruce Neu was invocation/timer. Mann was named best table topic speaker.
Members met again Thursday with Racicot serving as toastmaster.
Neu was speaker and gave a speech titled “The Second Request,” a continuation of the “Lost in the Desert” series. He was evaluated by Chance Brumley.
Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “chafe.”
Mann led table topics, Carringer was general evaluator and Gertonson was invocation/timer. Carringer was chosen best table topics speaker.