Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Elizabeth Braker served as toastmaster for the club’s June 29 meeting.
Bruce Neu was the sole speaker with a speech titled “Swimming Upstream.” He was evaluated by Mark Havens.
Doug Crook headed the table topics session and Elizabeth Braker won. All table topics speakers spoke from 2 to 2½ minutes.
Diana Higgins was general evaluator and Loren Beauchamp was timer.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson was toastmaster of the club’s June 17 meeting.
Patti Mann gave a speech titled “Life With Chloe” and Bruce Neu was the speech evaluator.
Chance Brumley was grammarian and word of the day was “inundate.” Victor Racicot led table topics, Tom Eier was general evaluator and Larry Ferguson was invocation/timer.
Members met again June 24 with Brumley as toastmaster.
Neu gave a speech titled “Lost in the Desert” and he was evaluated by David Carringer.
Tom Eier was grammarian with “fervor” as word of the day. Pete Gertonson led table topics, Ferguson was general evaluator and Mann was invocation/timer.