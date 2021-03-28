American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
There were eight members present at the group’s March 18 meeting with Commander Noel Abbott presiding.
After opening ceremony and roll call of officers, Adjutant Randy Martz reported the post was at 112 percent in membership for the year. The highway cleanup project was discussed and then tabled for another meeting.
Members decided the annual April spaghetti feed will be canceled until the pandemic is less severe, and also were told participation in the annual Evergreen Boys State has been put on hold until next year because of the sporadic schedule in area schools.
The 7th District Conference is scheduled for April 23 in Garfield.
Asotin County Commission Chuck Whitman reported what was going on with the COVID-19 situation, and because there will not be an Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo Parade this year, the post will not have intersection duty as it usually does.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter
The chapter celebrated its 50th year during a meeting held March 13 via Zoom software.
Chaplain Patty Lee gave a thought for the day, and led a prayer of thanksgiving for the chapter’s 50 years as an organization. Lynnae Anderson presented a slide show/video featuring old ADK pictures, newspaper articles and members recounting their fondest ADK memories. These memories included altruistic fundraising events, Victorian teas, meeting highlights and appreciation for the organization.
Washington state President Cathy Jameson spoke, congratulating Beta Beta on its 50 years, saying, “Beta Beta is living out this biennium’s state theme ‘Treasure Our Connection.’ ”
The ADK international convention will be held via Zoom this year, and registrations are open.
Carol Hernandez, a former member of the chapter and a past Washington state treasurer, joined the meeting from Texas. Other members were able to attend an online meeting for the first time.
Patty English alerted attendees to fundraising opportunities to support the parents of babies born with a disease which recently took the life of her grandson.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met March 18 with David Carringer as toastmaster.
Chance Brumley gave a speech titled “Patience Young Grasshopper” and he was evaluated by Vic Racicot.
Pete Gertonson was grammarian and word of the day was “abstruse.” Patti Mann led table topics, Bruce Neu was general evaluator and Larry Ferguson was invocation/timer.