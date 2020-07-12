Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Doug Crook headed the club’s June 30 online meeting as toastmaster. He also served as table topics master and timer for absent members.
Bruce Neu’s speech was evaluated by Joseph Moyosviyi, and Garrett Yoder won the table topics portion of the meeting.
Mark Havens evaluated members’ use of grammar, while Jodi Berg evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Information about the club’s online toastmasters meetings is available at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
David Carringer was toastmaster for the club’s July 2 online meeting.
Victor Racicot’s speech was evaluated by Larry Ferguson.
Tom Eier was general evaluator, Pete Gertonson was grammarian, and Patti Mann was timer.
Bruce Neu was table topics master, and his topic was a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Information about the club’s online toastmasters meetings is available by emailing Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.