Clarkston Lions Club
There were seven members present at the club’s April 21 meeting with President Barry Pemberton presiding.
Secretary Lauralyn Rogers’ minutes from the previous meeting were approved and Treasurer Linn Pemberton reported the bills are paid.
Linn Pemberton also showed members a letter she intends to submit to the Lewiston Tribune’s Letters to the Editor section thanking the public for the donations received for the Star and Cross account. That needs no additional funds, while the general fund is lacking because of canceled fundraisers in the past year.
The club still has no information on this year’s Lewiston Roundup. In past years, the club has staffed a booth there as a fundraiser.
The club planned its semi-annual highway trash pickup last Sunday with the Lewiston Lions Club helping.
Members still have not decided whether the club will hold a raffle this year.
Barry Pemberton spoke to members about White Cane Days, and the club decided not to participate this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Used eyeglasses still are being picked up from several locations, and they will be sorted and mailed to the Northwest Lions for further processing.
Each member was asked to sign up for a turn at monthly janitorial duties in the club house.
The Lewiston Lions asked for help parking cars at the first motocross event Saturday and several members volunteered.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Bruce Neu was toastmaster of the club’s April 22 meeting.
Larry Ferguson gave a speech titled “Slowly But Surely” and he was evaluated by David Carringer.
Chance Brumley was grammarian and the word of the day was “boondoggle.” Pete Gertonson led table topics, Vic Racicot was general evaluator and Patti Mann was invocation/timer.
Members met again April 29 with Pete Gertonson as toastmaster.
Tom Eier gave a speech titled “Beware of the Scammers Attacking Your Debit Card.” Ferguson evaluated his speech.
Neu was grammarian and word of the day was “jocular.” Mann led table topics, Carringer was general evaluator and Vic Racicot was invocation/timer.