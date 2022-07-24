Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Tom Eier was toastmaster and table topics leader of the club’s July 14 meeting.
Vic Racicot was the sole speaker with a speech titled “A Trip to the Alamo and Its History.” He was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Bruce Neu was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “cacophony.”
Patti Mann won best table topics.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
1912 Bridge Club, Moscow
Members met July 14 for duplicate bridge at the 1912 Center game room in Moscow.
Winners were: first place — Karen Frenzel and Peggy Swanson; second — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; third — tie between Bill and Joan Tozer, and Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
P.E.O. Chapter Q
Members gathered for their regular business meeting Tuesday at the home of Christi Severance. Debbie McIntosh and Monika Lawrence served as co-hosts.
Marilyn Hinman, a new transfer member, was welcomed to the meeting. President Kelly Kennaly presided and Mary McNish served as vice president for the meeting.
Peggy Fulton reported a successful sale of Shasta daisies and Rudbeckia plants since the last meeting. She reported that there will be a workshop at her home at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 to create fabric boxes to sell at a future farmers market.
Suzanne Orwig told members about classes for seniors to audit at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston for a nominal fee.
Peggy Fulton and Judy Bartz will be updating the chapter’s “Getting to Know Q” booklets, which were written in 2006 by Charlotte Henry.
Kathy McIntosh reported the chapter’s next coffee gathering will be 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Mystic Café in Lewiston. She also gave the program about the Lewiston Civic Theatre.
The next business meeting is Aug. 16 at the home of Cheryl Bening. Erica Quale and Lawrence will be co-hosts.
— Submitted by Peggy Fulton
