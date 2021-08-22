Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Mark Havens headed the group’s Aug. 10 meeting as toastmaster.
Doug Crook was the speaker and his speech title was “The Dangers of Expectation.” Diana Higgins evaluated him.
Mark Havens was table topics master, Loren Beauchamp was the timer and Bruce Neu won best table topics speaker.
Members met again Tuesday with Crook as toastmaster. Neu was the speaker and his speech title was “The U-Turn Sign.” Joseph Moyosviyi evaluated him.
Higgins was table topics master, Beauchamp was the timer and Neu won best table topics speaker.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Chance Brumley was toastmaster of the group’s meeting Thursday.
Larry Ferguson was speaker and his speech title was “A Bifurcated Journey,” and Pete Gertonson evaluated his speech.
Bruce Neu was grammarian and word of the day was “bifurcate.”
Tom Eier led table topics. Patti Mann was general evaluator and David Carringer was invocation/timer.