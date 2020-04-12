Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Club members met Tuesday in an online meeting which was headed by toastmaster Mark Wahlberg.
Jodi Berg was speaker and her speech was titled “Virtual Proposal.” Katie Gieske evaluated her.
Elizabeth Braker headed table topics, and Joseph Moyosviyi won that contest. Jerome Hanson was the timer and Mark Havens was the general evaluator.
Anyone interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may email Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
The club’s online meeting Thursday was headed by toastmaster David Carringer.
Bruce Neu gave a speech titled “Revealing God’s Heart” and Larry Ferguson was his evaluator.
Table topics was headed by Victor Racicot and Patti Mann counted the votes, which revealed Ferguson’s table topics win. Chance Brumley was the grammarian.
