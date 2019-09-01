Good Sam Club, Seaport Sams Chapter
There were 11 members attending the club’s Aug. 8 meeting at Rooster’s in Clarkston. Those attending noted members’ July and August birthdays, and wedding anniversaries.
Scott Billing is working on the 2020 camping schedule, and plans to provide more details at the next campout.
The club received a letter thanking members for parking at the State Samboree. The club’s silent auction at the event produced $281, which will be donated to a nonprofit organization yet to be determined.
Members were told the Idaho Good Sam Association has suggested various proposals to spend some of the money in the state treasury, and also were told old chapter photo albums as well as business paper and bank statements older than five years will be destroyed.
The next campout is Sept. 16-20 at Elk Creek Campground overflow area in Elk River. The next business meeting will be 1 p.m. Sept. 17 during the campout.
Clarkston Lions Club
Members met Aug. 21 at their Clarkston clubhouse, 615½ Sycamore St.
Members discussed their recent activity of parking cars for the Rockin’ on the River. The Veterans Motorycle Group gave some assistance again this year.
The club’s next activity is working a food booth at the Lewiston Rodeo Wednesday evening. A list was handed around for volunteers to sign up and Barry Pemberton will be chairman of the event.
The club plans a fundraiser garage sale Sept. 14 at 825 Riverview Blvd. in Clarkston. Donations for the sale will be accepted.
Members heard details about the club’s annual raffle, and are seeking donations for items to give away.
The next club meeting is 7:30 p.m. Sept 18 at the clubhouse.