Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met in September at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston for their regular Saturday games.
Winners were: Sept. 5 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; Sept. 12 — Jody Foster and Rich Attebury; Sept. 19 — Marilyn Bengtson and Joan Zinn; Sept. 26 — Renee Petersen and Burton.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
In September, members gathered weekly for games at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center.
Winners were: Sept. 7 — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; Sept. 14 — Rae Blankenship and Su Brown; Sept. 21 — Linda Henderson and John Black; Sept. 28 — Henderson and Bob Burton.
Tsceminicum Club
Members met Oct. 12 at the home of Mary McNish with Colleen Mahoney, Deb Snyder and President Kathy Clouser as co-hosts.
Prior to the club’s business meeting, Courtney Kramer, executive director of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, spoke to the group about preserving buildings, business recruitment and property development in the downtown area of Lewiston.
Clouser presided over the meeting which had 18 members present. Officer reports were given and members voted to approve the new budget.
Committee reports were given, and Kathy Heinemeyer, Library Committee chairwoman, reported on the changes and Sept. 17 open house for the new Tsceminicum Club Local History Room at the Lewiston City Library.
The new officers who were unable to attend the May social were installed. Members discussed the possibility of purchasing brass plates recognizing the club for the two file cabinets in the new room at the library.
The next meeting is Nov. 9 at the Jack O’Connor Center at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. Shirley Phillips, who volunteers at the center, will serve as host. Darcie Riedner, Rita Myers and Helen LeBoeff will be co-hosts, and Phillips will give a program titled “Jack O’Connor, Dean of Outdoor Writers.”
P.E.O. Chapter BL
There were 19 members at the group’s Tuesday meeting at Lewiston’s Congregational-Presbyterian Church.
Chaplain Glenna Chapman conducted devotions and officer reports were given.
Barbara Riggs, corresponding secretary, read a letter from Kelly Haun, Idaho state chapter organizer, about her visit, and a memo from the International office about three scholarships open for donations for Chapter Recognition Programs.
Peggy Gage thanked Riggs, who was host, and Ann Kennaly and Sharon Fitzgerald, co-hosts.
Barbara Swanson talked about Let’s Go Find the Others Month and about several other items in the P.E.O. Record. Marilyn Carlson reported on three members.
Lois Chesnut said the fall silent auction is set for Nov. 19 at the Orchards Methodist Church and the spring rummage sale date is changed to March 7 at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity.
President Marilyn Hinman passed around the October Chapter House newsletter, read from the October Hotspot, shared copies of the International P.E.O. Convention report and Hinman presented Gage a gift for her work sending information and emails out to members.
Karen VanStone read a letter to sponsor a Lewis-Clark State College student for a scholarship, and members voted to approve.
Following the meeting, Kennaly and Fitzgerald served apple crisp for dessert, and Kathy Warnock gave a program on the study of the Constitution.
Members are asked to bring a sentimental button for a program led by Mary McNish at the next meeting which is 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at First United Methodist Church.
P.E.O. Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members met Oct. 8 at the home of Renee Ruchert with Karen Hill serving as co-host.
Correspondence was read from the state organization about sustainability and money going to Cottey College. Members voted to give the same amount as last year to the P.E.O. Projects, Cottey College and the Washington State Emergency Fund.
Sherry Demand reported on several articles in the recent P.E.O. Record.
Shirley Brandon gave an informative program about her recent trip to Poland, Berlin and Paris.
The next meeting is Thursday at the home of Martha Klaveano with Brandon as co-host.