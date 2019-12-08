Clarkston Lions Club
Members met Nov. 20 at their Clarkston clubhouse, 615½ Sycamore St.
Members discussed the plans for the club’s annual bell ringing which took place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. They voted to donate the first $500 to the Lions Organization Leader Dog Program. Any additional money raised will be donated to the Clarkston High School “Children in Transient” program helping homeless students.
Ticket sales for the club’s annual drawing will end at the next meeting and winners will be drawn for the more than 70 prizes.
Members also discussed plans for the Lions lighted star on the Lewiston Hill, which was lit Saturday for the month.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met Thursdays at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston for their November games.
Winners were: Nov. 7 — a tie between Jody Foster and Rich Attebury, and Marilyn Bengtson and Joan Zinn; Nov. 14 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; Nov. 21 — Linda Henderson and John Black.
Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members gathered in November for their regular Saturday games at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center.
Winners were: Nov. 2 — Jody Foster and Karen Eveland; Nov. 9 — Rae Blankenship and Su Brown; Nov. 16 — John and Marilyn Black; Nov. 23 — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; Nov. 30 — Jonnie Baird and Barbara Swanson.