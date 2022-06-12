ASOTIN — The club met May 14 at the Asotin County Museum with 12 members present and President Sharon Hoseley.
Members discussed the lack of applicants to the club’s scholarship, so they voted to move the announcement of the scholarship opportunity to the fall instead of the spring. Kathy Meshishnek, Gail Scott and Karle Warren are members of the scholarship and will look at public relations, the amount and the application process itself.
Officers were elected via email voting and the installation ceremony was held. All current officers were re-elected for another biennium, and there is currently no president-elect.
Members also discussed ways to make meetings more fun, and talked about past fun meetings like fashion shows, Christmas auctions and make-and-take arts/craft projects.
The program was a tour of the museum.
1912 Bridge Club, Moscow
MOSCOW — Members of the club gathered for their weekly duplicate game June 2 in the 1912 Center game room here.
Results were: Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel, first place; Bill and Joan Tozer, second place; Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson, third place.
Lewis Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members held their May games at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston. The winners were:
May 4 — Marilyn Black and Renee Petersen; May 11 — Marilyn Park and Cathy Goetz; May 18 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; May 25 — Patricia Heywood and Darlene Storey.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Patti Mann was toastmaster of the club’s June 2 meeting.
Vic Racicot was the first speaker, and the title of his speech was “A Brief History of Mother’s Day.” He was evaluated by Tom Eier.
David Carringer was the second speaker with a speech titled “Us vs. Them.” He was evaluated by Kent Barnett.
Bruce Neu led table topics, Pete Gertonson was general evaluator and Nick Woods was invocation/timer. Chance Brumley was grammarian and word of the day was “salient.”
Carringer was named best speaker and Barnett was chosen best table topics and best evaluator.