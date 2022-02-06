Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met Jan. 27 in person at a new meeting location, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
The club planned to begin experimenting with hybrid meetings starting Thursday, meeting in person at this location and also via Zoom.
Vic Racicot was toastmaster. Nick Woods gave a speech titled “A Life Worth Living” and he was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Chance Brumley led table topics, which was won by Kent Barnett, a guest at the meeting. David Carringer was general evaluator and Tom Eier was invocation/timer. Patti Mann was grammarian, and word of the day was “opine.”
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for games at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston during January. The winners were:
Jan. 5, 12 and 19 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; Jan. 26 — Marilyn Black and Renee Petersen.