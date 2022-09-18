Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Vic Racicot was toastmaster of the club’s Sept. 8 meeting.
Bruce Neu gave a speech titled “Mind Declassification” and he was named best speaker. Patti Mann was named best evaluator. Kent Barnett was best table topic speaker.
Pete Gertonson was general evaluator and grammarian. Word of the day was “finical,” and four members used the word during the meeting.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Tsceminicum Club
The club held a social gathering Sept. 10 at the home of Peggy Fulton. Members and guests dropped by to pick up their programs, have a bite to eat and catch up on the events of the summer.
The club’s theme this year is “Celebrating 125 Years of Strong Women.”
The first business meeting of the 2022-23 year will be Oct. 8 at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Nancy Kolb, Kelly Kennaly and Kathy Clouser will be co-hosts, and Brooke Henze, athletic director of Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, will be the guest speaker.
— Submitted by Diane Fernandez
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met for a duplicate bridge game Sept. 8 in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Joan and Bill Tozer; second place — Pete Ruppel and Larry Kirkland; third place — David Ball and Susan Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Bruce Neu headed the club’s Sept. 6 meeting as toastmaster.
Doug Crook was the meeting’s sole speaker and his speech title was “Why I Do Not Want to Be a Marine Archaeologist.” Elizabeth Braker evaluated him.
Loren Beauchamp was the table topics master, and his theme was “Development.” Jerome Hansen was the general evaluator. Joseph Moyosviyi was the grammarian, and word of the day was “peradventure.”
— Submitted by Bruce Neu
