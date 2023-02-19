Washington State School Retirees Association, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy Unit
Members held their monthly in-person meeting Feb. 8 at Jollymore’s Restaurant in Lewiston.
Rodney Farrington and Magen Goforth spoke to members about the new Lewis-Clark State College hospitality management program. Farrington and Goforth are the designers and program advisers.
Members were told about the WSSRA annual convention, which will be held June 5-7 at the Pasco Red Lion. The E-8 district, which includes the CAP, Pasco, Benton County and Walla Walla units, will be hosts for the event and duties will include taking tickets, providing décor and entertainment, and arranging lodging and food.
The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. March 14 at Jollymore’s.
— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Chance Brumley was toastmaster of the club’s Feb. 9 meeting.
Savannah Carringer was chosen best speaker with a speech titled “Ice Breaker.”
Patti Mann was table topic master and Pete Gertonson was best table topic speaker.
Tom Eier was general evaluator and David Carringer was best evaluator. Vic Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “poignant.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Tsceminicim Club
Members met Feb. 11 at the Asotin County Public Library in Clarkston.
Ellen Vieth, of the Little Pink House Gallery and Studio 84 in Genesee, spoke to the group about her life as an artist, as a curator of shows for her gallery and shared examples of her art.
President Shirley Phillips presided over the club’s business meeting which followed, and officer reports were given.
Signup sheets for committee memberships and meeting hosts for the 2023-24 program year were circulated. Members were updated on revisions to officer and committee chairperson job descriptions, which will be available at the next meeting.
Diane Fernandez, program chairperson, announced the next regular meeting will be 1 p.m. March 11 at Jollymore’s in Lewiston with Kathy McIntosh, Cara Snyder and Deb Snyder as co-hosts. Members will discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
Phillips thanked meeting co-hosts Betty Kendrick, Rita Myers and Darcie Riedner.
— Submitted by Darcie Riedner
Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter
Nine members attended the group’s meeting Feb. 8 in Patti Lee’s office at Morgans’ Alley with President Sharon Hoseley presiding.
Lee shared a thought for the day about a teacher’s love for students. Members discussed scholarships and the chapter’s responsibility for hosting the Oct. 21 Founder’s Day Celebration for the NE district.
Gail Scott gave a fraternity lesson about the beginnings of the international group.
The chapter members will vote on potential new members by email and initiation will take place at the next meeting, planned for 3:45 p.m. March 8 at Jollymore’s.
After the business meeting was adjourned, members created one hundred Valentine placemats to brighten Valentine’s Day for residents at Prestige Care Center.
— Submitted by Sharon Hoseley
