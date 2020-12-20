Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
Seven members of the organization met Dec. 10 at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel.
President Terry Whipple opened the meeting by reading “The Meaning of the Snowflake” by Holley Gerth.
Two attendees were recognized for their longstanding membership in the chapter: Rona Meske, a member for 50 years, and Johnette Moore, a member for 25 years.
Members donated several containers of books and toys which will be taken to the Salvation Army in Lewiston. Kitchen supplies and books were also donated to the Lewis-Clark State College Living and Learning program for education majors.
The Courtesy Committee chairwoman reported cards will be sent to two members and a Christmas card will be sent to a charter member.
The Christmas program was presented by Julie Snider who distributed copies of “How Well Do You Know Your Christmas Carols?” which listed carols ranging from the familiar “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas” to the unfamiliar “Pat-A-Pan.” Attendees were challenged to match the Christmas carol title to a line of lyrics, and Meske correctly identified the most: 28 out of 30.
The next meeting is Jan. 14 at the Red Lion.