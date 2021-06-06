Amateur Radio Club — N7LCV
At the newly formed group’s inaugural meeting May 20 in Lewiston, there were nine members present who nominated and voted in officers. They are:
Jason Frawley, president; Edward Clark, vice president; Becky Vance, secretary/treasurer; Justin Clark, communications. Clark also is club trustee.
Club bylaws were presented and accepted. Members discussed the subject of dues and decided none would be required at this time.
Members also discussed ideas for developing the club and its contributions to the members and the community, including participating at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston. Members also agreed each meeting would include workshops to help attendees gain more knowledge.
The next meeting is June 17 at Frawley’s shop, 3711 22nd St., Lewiston.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Patti Mann was toastmaster of the group’s May 26 meeting.
Tom Eier gave a speech titled “Grandpa, There’s a Waterfall in the Basement!” and Larry Ferguson evaluated his speech.
David Carringer was grammarian and word of the day was “chouse.” Pete Gertonson led table topics, Ferguson was general evaluator and Chance Brumley was invocation/timer.
Lewiston B.P.O. Elks No. 896
Brian Ruddell, Elks youth activities chairman, reported on the past year’s events at the May 4 lodge meeting in Lewiston.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no hoop or soccer shoots this year, and the annual youth awards banquet was canceled.
Five high school seniors were recognized in the Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship and each were awarded $200 and a certificate. They are Rylee Falwell, Chase Hunter and Carson Sellers, all from Timberline High School in Weippe; and Samantha Mader and Sydney McRoberts from Lewiston High School.
The lodge’s Americanism Essay Contest theme was “How can Patriotism be Demonstrated?” The results included:
Sixth grade: first, Rowan Weber, Holy Family Catholic School, Clarkston; second, Claire Ledgerwood, Holy Family Catholic School.
Seventh grade: first, Logan Ghering, Holy Family; second, Ashley Eggleston, Holy Family.
Eighth grade: first, Ashland Schnell, Sacajawea Junior High School, Lewiston; second, Hannah Huffman, Cornerstone Christian School, Lewiston.
In addition, Ledgerwood took second place for the North Idaho District and third place for Idaho state while Eggleston took first place in the district and second in state.
Ruddell added the lodge’s Dictionary Project provided free dictionaries to more than 670 third graders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.