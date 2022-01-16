Tsceminicum Club
Members met Jan. 8 at the YWCA in downtown Lewiston.
Before the business meeting, Amanda Wilhelm, director of community engagement for the YWCA, gave a presentation about the organization’s purpose and services.
President Pat Chase presided over the business meeting with 10 members present.
The minutes from the last meeting held before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — March 14, 2020 — were read and accepted, and minutes from a Zoom business meeting held Sept. 8 also were read and accepted.
Mary Jo Furstenau gave the treasurer’s report for Rita Myers, and Chase officially welcomed Lynn Johnson, the club’s newest member.
The club discussed a book choice to be made in honor of the late Jan Vassar. Furstenau will check on her interests and report back at the next meeting.
Peggy Fulton reported the Friends of the Library held a successful book sale in December and Lynn Johnson said the Reading Mother Challenge at the library is continuing.
The 2022-23 Program Committee was selected: Diane Fernandez and Peggy Fulton will serve as co-chairwomen and committee members are Johnson, Betty Kendrick and Furstenau.
Amy Canfield announced that the fifth annual Women’s Leadership Conference will be held March 4 at Lewis-Clark State College, but it hasn’t yet been determined if it will be in person or online.
Furstenau reported the next meeting is Feb. 5 on the Lewiston City Library’s second floor. Johnson will present a program titled “Pandemic at the Library.”
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met Thursday via Zoom with Patti Mann as toastmaster.
Tom Eier was speaker and he gave a speech titled “COVID Strikes the Eier Family.” He was evaluated by Chance Brumley.
Pete Gertonson led table topics, which were won by Nick Woods.
Vic Racicot was general evaluator and Nick Woods was grammarian and word of the day was “bombast.”
The club members will meet in person on the last Thursday of the month, Jan. 27, at First Christian Church in Clarkston.