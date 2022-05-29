Washington State School Retirees’ Association Unit 1 (Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy)
There were 12 members attending the group’s May 18 meeting at Mama K’s Café in Clarkston, their first in-person luncheon since 2020.
The group has awarded 18 grants of $100 each to Clarkston, Asotin and Pomeroy teachers for use in their classrooms. They also awarded $1,000 scholarships to three Asotin graduates and one Pomeroy graduate.
Members were encouraged to continue serving their communities in altruistic projects, and are making plans for returning to monthly gatherings, and reminded of the convention in September.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson was toastmaster of the club’s May 19 meeting.
Kent Barnett was the first speaker and his speech was titled “Commentary.” He was evaluated by David Carringer.
Patti Mann was the second speaker and her title was “If You Search for Good, You Will Find Favor.” She was evaluated by Tom Eier.
Chance Brumley led table topics, Bruce Neu was general evaluator and Nick Woods was invocation/timer. Vic Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “misnomer.”
Awards included Mann as best speaker, Gertonson as best table topics and Carringer as best evaluator.
P.E.O., Chapter Q
Members held their regular business meeting May 17 at the home of Peggy Fulton with Kathy McIntosh and Lynn Druffel as co-hosts.
Marilyn Hinman from Chapter BL and Judy Bartz from Chapter H were introduced to members.
Peggy Fulton noted the Marguerite Star doll was not wearing a sweater to the meeting so all who were also not wearing a sweater could donate to the “star kitty.” Members decided not to sponsor a booth at either the Clarkston or Lewiston farmers markets this year, and the chapter will be selling bouquets of P.E.O.nies (peonies).
Chairwoman Beth Atkinson reported the group has received 10 applications from Lewiston High School senior girls for the Margaret Dammarell Scholarship.
McIntosh reported the next coffee gathering will be 9:30 a.m. June 4 at Lewiston’s Mystic Café.
Kathy Johnson gave a report about the Idaho State Convention held in Boise. Phyllis Laird won the door prize which was a planter in the shape of a star.
Before the meeting, Samantha Pierce, Chapter Q’s scholarship recipient, gave a report about her first year at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
Atkinson reported the next meeting will be June 21 at Lindsay Creek Winery in Lewiston with Laureen Trail, Suzanne Orwig and Erin Cassetto as co-hosts. The program will be about the Lewiston Civic Theatre.
Lewis-Clark Valley Lions
Members met May 11.
A report was given about the club’s White Cane Day fundraiser with donations collected from in front of Lewiston Rosauers and Clarkston Albertsons near equal. The money raised has been mailed to the NW Lions Foundation. The used eyeglass collection box at Rosauers has been moved into the lobby.
Voting for officers has been completed and results for the term beginning in July are Sean Marcellus, president; Barry Pemberton, vice president; William Long, first vice president; Lauralyn Rogers, secretary; and Linn Pemberton, treasurer.
Tim Rivers reported the amount the club made on parking cars for the motocross. President Sean Marcellus reported the merger between the Lewiston and Clarkston clubs is finalized and the club now is named the Lewis-Clark Valley Lions.
Members discussed parking cars for the rescheduled May 14 demolition derby in Lewiston.
Barry Pemberton reminded members the club planned to do roadside cleanup May 21.
Marcellus reported the club has enough volunteers to handle the parking for the June 18 Extreme Bulls event.