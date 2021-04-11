Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson was toastmaster for the club’s March 25 meeting.
The Rev. David Carringer was general evaluator and grammarian, and the word of the day was “empowered.”
Chance Brumley was invocation/timer.
The club held an unofficial speech contest and following speakers competed: Larry Ferguson gave a speech titled “People of Faith”; Patti Mann gave a speech titled “Fact Check the Memes Please, Before You Push Share”; Bruce Neu gave a speech titled “Will He Find Town?” and Tom Eier gave a speech titled “Sin, Sex, Beer and Wine, I Am Still Age 69.”
Carringer gave a brief evaluation of each speech, and Mann was declared the contest winner.
Members met again April 1 with Vic Racicot as toastmaster.
Pete Gertonson gave a speech titleed “A City Form of Government” and Mann evaluated his speech.
Ferguson was grammarian and word of the day was “surfeit.” Racicot led table topics and Brumley was general evaluator and invocation/timer.