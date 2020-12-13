Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Diana Higgins headed the club’s Dec. 1 online meeting as toastmaster.
Mark Havens gave a speech which was evaluated by Elizabeth Braker. Havens, Bruce Neu and Jerome Hansen all won table topics, which were headed by Joseph Moyosviyi.
Jodi Berg served as timer and Doug Crook was the general evaluator.
Anyone interested in attending one of the group’s online meetings may visit the club’s website, 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Chance Brumley delivered a speech at the club’s Dec. 3 online meeting.
Patti Mann introduced Victor Racicot, who then evaluated Brumley’s speech.
Larry Ferguson headed table topics with Pete Gertonson as timer. Tom Eier served as the grammarian.
Anyone interested in attending one of the online meetings may email Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.