National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the group’s Jan. 16 online meeting via Zoom software with 13 members attending.
Walters and Chaplain Lindsey Woltering led the group with the DAR ritual. Vice Regent Volunteer Mary Krempasky led the Pledge of Allegiance and Becky Riendeau led the American’s Creed.
Walters started the meeting’s program, which included going over the Chapter Master Report by committee. Following this portion of the meeting, members celebrated their blessings with “brag bucks.”
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Jerome Hansen headed the club’s Jan. 19 online meeting as toastmaster.
Diana Higgin gave a speech about her trip to Singapore and she was evaluated by Mark Havens.
Bruce Neu led table topics with the theme of January news and Jerome Hansen was named winner.
Loren Beauchamp served as timer and Doug Crook was general evaluator.
Anyone interested in attending one of the group’s online meetings may visit the club’s website at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Vic Racicot was toastmaster of the group’s Jan. 21 meeting via Zoom.
Chance Brumley gave a speech titled “Predictable Rationality” and he was evaluated by Tom Eier.
David Carringer was grammarian and the word of the day was “zonked.”
Bruce Neu led table topics, Patti Mann was general evaluator and Larry Ferguson was invocation/timer.