Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Mark Havens headed the club’s July 6 online meeting as toastmaster.
Loren Beauchamp was the sole speaker, with a speech titled “Burning of Minutes,” and he was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Joseph Moyosviyi evaluated the meeting at the end.
Elizabeth Braker headed table topics, which were won by Doug Crook.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met on Wednesdays in June at Lewiston’s Jack in the Box for games. Winners were:
June 2 — Cathy Goetz and Renee Petersen; June 9 — Joan Zinn and Gerald Flowers; June 16 — Kathy and Marty O’Malley; June 30 — Cathy Goetz and Marilyn Parks.