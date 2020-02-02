Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
Seven members were present at the group’s Jan. 18 meeting at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel.
President Kathy McIntosh led a discussion about fundraisers which contribute to the club’s annual scholarship given to an education major at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. Ideas discussed will be presented for action at the next meeting.
Members voted to collect a fine of $1 at future meetings from any member who brags about anything, with the money going to the scholarship fund. Members also voted to contribute $50 to the YWCA.
McIntosh encouraged members to attend the intiation of Janet Peacock, past chapter president, as state co-president May 2 in Caldwell.
Nancy Benson, vice president, encouraged members to apply for scholarships to attend the Northwest/Southwest ADK Conference which will be July 13-16 in Honolulu. She also reminded members to continually track their hours of altruistic service which will be reported to the national ADK office.
The program featured individual members who reviewed a favorite book and a book exchange followed. Sharon Sheahan, Janet Peacock and Cottie Hood won traveling baskets.
P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
Members gathered for their regular meeting Jan. 21 at the home of Peggy Fulton with Kathy Johnson and Kathy McIntosh as co-hosts.
Prior to the meeting, President Beth Atkinson gave a program titled “To Dream the Impossible Dream,” in which she gave highlights of the musical “Man of LaMancha.”
Saturday morning coffee was planned for Saturday with members of Chapter AR.
Correspondence was read and included an invitation to Founder’s Day Feb. 22 from Chapter CD in Orofino, thank you notes from Kelly Kennaly and Lydia McRoberts; a letter from Vera Redman, ISC Officer, encouraging care packages for women attending Cottey College; and an invitation to the Feb. 29 Spokane Reciprocity Brunch.
Atkinson announced next year’s program theme will be “100 Years of Sharing You with Q” in recognition of the chapter’s centennial year and the yearbook was passed around for members to volunteer for the coming year.
Members were reminded of the Chapter Q Centennial Celebration from 1:30-4:30 p.m. May 31 at Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
Members voted to make a donation to the Idaho Chapter House in memory of member Maxine Henderson.
Fulton and Christi Severance are researching magnetic nametags and will bring a sample to the next meeting, which will be Feb 18 at the home of Margaret Duncan, with Suzanne Orwig and Gini Ripley as co-hosts.