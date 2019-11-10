Seaport Quilters Guild
There were 58 members attending the guild’s Oct. 28 meeting with President Cindy Eccles presiding. Officer reports were given.
Three blocks and 23 completed quilts were turned in for comfort quilts, and members were told about the guild’s annual Christmas party Dec. 2 at the Clarkston Country Club.
The guild’s annual Mystery Quilt project will begin in January with Shelly Nagle as organizer.
Karen Monson discussed the quilt display at the Lewiston Library with members volunteering to provide approximately 45 quilts for a three-month display beginning in January.
Members discussed changes for the 2020 quilt show, focusing on a possible change of venue because of the expense of renting space at Clarkston High School.
Karen Monson presented some ideas for community education programs, to a mixed reaction so members will discuss it further.
Members celebrated the guild’s 35th birthday with cake and coffee.
Susan Lawson won 13 orange-and-black fat quarters, Jan Triplett and Nancy Simmons won the door prizes, and Carolyn Shull won 12 block-of-the-month blocks.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the group’s meeting Oct. 19 at the Lewiston Elks with 28 members and six guests, including prospective members.
Suzanne Grove presented a program summarizing 100 years of service of the chapter’s activities, historic preservation projects and acquisitions during its first 50 years from 1919 to 1960.
Walters introduced guest speaker Karin Curran of the Jonas Babcock Chapter in Spokane. Curran spoke about book she published titled “Continuing the Dream: 125 Years of Service by Washington State Society Daughters, 1894-2019.”
Officer reports were given by Walters, Vice Regent Dory Lohrey-Birch, Secretary Mary Krempasky, Chaplain Janet Rubert, Treasurer Jill Nock and Registrar Barbara Crossler.
In committee reports, Gayle Pint, Project Patriot chairwoman, had Eva Smathers give presentation on “Christmas Wishes to Our Heroes Overseas.” Other reports were given by Paula Prewett, National Defense Committee chairwoman; Tiffany Kite, chairwoman of American Indian and Junior American Citizen committees; Sadie Walters, Junior Membership chairwoman; Rebecca Riendeau, Conservation and Constitution committees chairwoman; Connie Cohmer, DAR Essay Contests chairwoman; Julie Riendeau, DAR Leadership Training chairwoman; Jill Nock, Genealogical Records Committee chairwoman; Krempasky, U.S. Flag Chair and Service for Veterans committees chairwoman; Grove, Commemorative Events chairwoman.
Nock proposed a change in standing rules for the President General’s project fund.
Rubert nominated Krempasky for a chapter award for Outstanding DAR Service for Veterans and it was affirmed. Walters presented Kite a certificate as the chapter’s Outstanding Junior.
Walters told members the chapter will participate in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Lewiston, and also told about participation in Wreaths across America at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
Krempasky said during the Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday at Lewiston’s Idaho State Veterans Home, she will receive Sen. Mike Crapo’s Spirit of Service Award.
Barbara Crossler reported there will be a Veterans Day event at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the school in Troy with Quilts of Valor being awarded to veterans. Lohrey-Birch said she would participate in the Pullman Community Band’s Veterans Day concert at 2 p.m. today.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Bruce Neu headed Oct. 31 meeting as toastmaster.
The first speaker was Kent Barnett, and his title was “Nothing to Say.” Kate Nowlin, also serving as vote counter, evaluated him.
The second speaker was Pete Gertonson with a speech titled “Strays!” Victor Racicot, also serving as the grammarian, evaluated him.
Gertonson won best speaker. Larry Ferguson headed table topics and Nowlin won both best evaluator and best table topics speaker.
Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members gathered at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center for regular weekly games in October. Winners were:
Oct. 5 — Marilyn Bengtson and Joan Zinn; Oct. 11 — Alice and Ralph Vollbrecht; Oct. 19 — Cathy Goetz and Zinn; Oct. 26 — Marilyn and John Black.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met in October at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston for their regular games. Winners were:
Oct. 3 — Doris Bonin and Renee Petersen; Oct. 10 and 17 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; Oct. 24 — Cathy Goetz and Bonin; Oct. 31 — Eveland and Petersen.
Out to Lunch Bunch
Members of this group of retired Potlatch Corp. employees met Nov. 5 for lunch at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel.
Guest speaker was John Bradbury of Lewiston who gave a video presentation of Headquarters and the beginning of the lumber mills there as well as around Bovill, Colfax, Palouse, Potlatch and Lewiston.
Their next meeting is noon Dec. 3 at the Red Lion.