Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Larry Ferguson was toastmaster of the group’s July 1 meeting.
David Carringer gave a speech titled “Family Vacation” and he was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Vic Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “cryptic.” Chance Brumley led table topics. Tom Eier was general evaluator and Bruce Neu was invocation/timer.
Members met again July 8 with Mann as toastmaster.
Eier gave a speech titled “94 Days and Waiting For Some Action in These Political Pandemic Times” and Racicot evaluated his speech.
Ferguson was grammarian and word of the day was “dolorous.” Carringer led table topics, Racicot was general evaluator and Pete Gertonson was invocation/timer.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Loren Beauchamp was the presiding officer, toastmaster, timer, and table topics winner at the club’s July 13 meeting.
Eric Peterson was the guest speaker, and his topic was the need to have a “warming shelter” in place during the winter months. He was evaluated by Mark Havens.
Joseph Moyosviyi was general evaluator, with Doug Crook serving as the grammarian. Bruce Neu was the table topics master.