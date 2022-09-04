MOSCOW — Club members met Aug. 25 for their regular duplicate bridge games in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Joan and Bill Tozer; second place — Pete Ruppel and Larry Kirkland; third place — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
American Legion Post No. 246, Clarkston
There were 13 members in attendance the post’s Aug. 18 meeting at the Clarkston Veterans of Foreign Wars hall.
Officer reports were given, and Penny Martinez, District 7 commander, was a guest at the meeting. Virginia Copeland was introduced as a new member.
Randy Martz reported the post had gained three new members in the past week, but new membership cards and transmittals have not been received from Department which holds up the business.
Martz read a thank you card from the Blues baseball team thanking the post for the gift of $500.
Martinez reported the Department has been unable to conduct business because of litigation problems, but now has procured insurance and should soon be back operating normally and membership material should be sent to each post soon.
Districts will no longer conduct spring and fall conferences but will instead have one conference per year, the Area Conference. The first one will be Oct. 29 in Yakima.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Clarkston VFW hall.