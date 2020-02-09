Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members gathered for their regular Saturday games at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center. Winners were:
Jan. 4 — Su Brown and Rae Blankenship; Jan. 11 — Patti Heywood and Doris Bonin; Jan. 18 — Bob Burton and Larry Kirkland; Jan. 25 — Kirkland and Pete Ruppel.
Lewis Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for their regular Saturday games at Valley Community Center in Clarkston. Winners were:
Jan. 2 — Doris Bonin and Cathy Goetz; Jan. 9 — Barbara Swanson and Neil Lasley; Jan. 16 — Kathy O’Malley and Renee Petersen; Jan. 23 — Petersen and Alex Woo; Jan. 30 — Jody Foster and Rich Attebury.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Bruce Neu headed the club’s Jan. 28 meeting as toastmaster.
Elizabeth Braker won the best speaker trophy with a 20-minute presentation, involving the audience in improvisation. Mark Havens evaluated her.
Mark Wahlberg evaluated Joseph Moyosviyi, and won the best evaluator award.
Diana Higgins won best table topics which were led by Jodi Berg. Loren Beauchamp was the timer.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters No. 1426
Kent Barnett was a double winner at the club’s Jan. 30 meeting, being named both the best evaluator and best table topics speaker.
Victor Racicot headed the meeting as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu’s speech title was “Why Don’t You Drink Beer?” and Kent Barnett evaluated him.
Patti Mann’s speech was role-playing a company representative and Pete Gertonson evaluated her.
Kate Nowlin headed table topics, David Carringer was the grammarian and Mann was voted the best speaker.
Nez Perce County Republican Women’s Club
Members met Jan. 14 at Lewiston’s Red Lion with outgoing President Darlene Simpson opening the meeting.
President-elect Sue Pring asked Cassandra Sabo to install officers for 2020-2021 and they are: Pring, president; Heather Rogers, first vice president; Charlene Shuping, treasurer; Simpson, secretary; and Rose Bunch, auditor. Connie Turley was absent and will be installed as second vice president at the next meeting. Simpson passed the gavel to Pring, who conducted the rest of the meeting.
Pring thanked members, and explained her plans for the future of the club.
Shuping reminded those present that dues are up for renewal. Simpson talked about the fundraiser basket that will be given away in October and reported the “What’s Right About America” essay awards were presented at the LHS assembly in December.
Pring explained standing committees and members were asked to volunteer their help.
Micki Schrader discussed the Lincoln Day Banquet, which was held Friday.
Joe Rodriguez, Nez Perce County sheriff, was guest speaker.
Members discussed the club calendar and voted to change the March meeting date to March 17. They also discussed a variety of election-related dates.
Pring said she is working with the meeting venue about providing a place for child care while members attend meetings.
The next meeting is noon Tuesday at the Red Lion.