Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Chance Brumley was toastmaster of the group’s March 31 meeting.
David Carringer was first speaker and his speech was titled “Being a Protégé.” He was evaluated by Vic Racicot.
Tom Eier was the second speaker and his speech was titled “309, It Is Not Fine.” He was evaluated by Kent Barnett.
Nick Woods led table topics and Bruce Neu was invocation/timer. Patti Mann was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “chagrin.”
Eier won best speaker, Carringer won best table topics and Barnett won best evaluator.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Mary Krempasky presided at the group’s March 19 meeting with 16 members present in person, one person attending via Zoom and one prospective member attending.
Krempasky and Linda Baker led the ritual, Judi Wutzke led the Pledge of Allegiance, Gayle Pint led the American’s Creed and Becky Riendeau led the singing of the national anthem.
Sophie Henderson, guest speaker, talked to the group about Girl Scout Troop to Troop Cookies.
Karie Wicks of Cornerstone School, classroom grant recipient, talked about how much the grant provided in getting the tools she needed.
Becky Riendeau and Wutzke held the annual drawing for the Mothorn-Reid-Corbitt Family Fund recipient and Suzanne Grove led the celebration of Alice Whitman’s birthday.
Judy Higgins read the president general’s message.
Officer reports were provided by Krempasky and Becky Riendeau, treasurer.
Committee reports were given and included Commemorative Events by Suzanne Grove; DAR Museum by Joye Dillman; DAR Service to Veterans and Literacy Promotion by Wutzke; U.S. Flag Minute by Krempasky; and Women’s Issues by Dory Lohrey-Birch.
Members voted to approve Dillman, Julie Riendeau and Sadie Walters as the official delegates for the chapter to the 131th NSDAR Continental Congress.