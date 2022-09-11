Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
The monthly games were held at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston for the month of August. The winners were:
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 93F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 12:14 am
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
The monthly games were held at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston for the month of August. The winners were:
Aug. 3, 17 and 31 — Scott Cardell and Pete Pluhta; Aug. 10 — Shireene and Ed Hale; Aug. 24 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton.
— Submitted by Karen Eveland
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Tom Eier was toastmaster of the group’s Sept. 1 meeting.
Nick Woods was named best speaker and his speech was titled, “Abortion, Two sides of Every Conversation.”
Chance Brumley was named best evaluator. Patti Mann won table topics by speaking extemporaneously about “Tattoos.”
Bruce Neu was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “tenacious.”
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Nine members were present at the group’s May 21 meeting at the Lewiston Elks Lodge with Vice Regent Judy Higgins presiding. Mary Stanley, Jo Moore, Dory Lohrey-Birch and Becky Riendeau were hosts, and three guests also were in attendance.
Julie Riendeau led the chaplain’s part and Pledge of Allegiance, Higgins led the American’s creed and Riendeau led the national anthem.
Melody Keith of the Nez Perce County Historical Society was a guest speaker who told members about the many different activities at the NPCHS and museum in downtown Lewiston, and the need for volunteers.
Officer reports included Higgins with the president general’s message, as well as the vice regent and chaplain’s reports. She also encouraged members to get their Service to America hours submitted, and reported on volunteer opportunities. Those present were asked to keep three people in their prayers.
Corresponding Secretary Darlene Larson read thank you notes from Parkway Elementary School, Lewiston City Library, Asotin County Library and Capitol Building. She said 75 cards had been sent to Ukraine.
— Submitted by Dory Lohrey-Birch, recording secretary
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met Sept. 1 for a duplicate bridge game in the 1912 Center game room here.
Winners were: first place — Pete Ruppel and Larry Kirkland; second place — Peggy Swanson and Christine Suquet; third place — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.