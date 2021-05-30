American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
Members met May 20 with Commander Noel Abbott presiding.
Abbott said members would gather Friday morning at the Asotin City Cemetery to place grave flags on all veteran graves, and went over the events scheduled during the Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery Monday.
Abbot also recapped the April 28 Asotin Parade with four members attending.
Election of next year’s officers was held, and the results include: Marty Crane, commander; Bob Taylor, second vice commander; and Larry Bean, sergeant-at-arms. Remaining in their current offices are: Vic Klingler, first vice commander; Randy Martz, adjutant; and Mike Mossler, chaplain.
Chuck Whitman gave a lengthy recap on what is happening with the major revamp of the Clarkston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.
P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
Ten members met May 18 for their regular business meeting at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston with President Kelly Kennaly presiding.
Committee reports were given.
Beth Atkinson announced the Chapter Q college scholarship recipient will be announced by video at the Lewiston High School per COVID-19 requirements and not during an assembly. She also continues to work on scrapbooks from the chapter’s historical documents, to be available at the Chapter Q Centennial Celebration, which has been delayed because of the pandemic.
Kathy Johnson shared an article from the May/June issue of PEO Record which reported there were four new chapters formed during this pandemic year of Zoom meetings and hybrid gatherings.
The group’s first monthly Saturday coffee gathering will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Hereth Park in Lewiston.
Peggy Fulton distributed the pre-ordered magnetic name tags. Sally Konen will notify the chapter when the “PEOny” bouquets are available.
President Kelly Kennaly reported this year’s virtual convention was to be held May 22-23, and described proposed amendments.
The next regular meeting is June 15 at Lindsey Creek Vineyards with Laureen Trail, Lynn Druffel and Erin Cassetto serving as co-hosts.
Xi Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa
Seven members met May 13 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
A devotional was read by Julie Snider. President Terry Whipple read a letter from ADK International President Judy Ganzert, congratulating Xi Chapter on membership retention and recruitment. Ganzert gave special recognition to four members for their longstanding membership in the chapter: Kathy McIntosh for 25 years, and Heather Ohrtman-Rogers, Carolyn Kluss and Lovetta Eisele for 10 years.
Members voted unanimously to donate $100 to the LC Valley Youth Resource Center. Members discussed future program topics, including the LC Valley Youth Resource Center, a tour of the new Lewiston High School, member Jill Roberts’ report on volunteering in Australia and member Rona Meske holding a high tea.
Vice President Nancy Benson distributed Member Needs Assessment forms, and and will forward the information from these forms to the International office.
Joyce Roberts, Rona Meske and Benson won traveling baskets and gifts. The next meeting will be a special gathering in June to honor member Colleen Mahoney.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Chance Brumley was toastmaster of the club’s May 6 meeting.
Larry Ferguson gave a speech titled “I Know What I Like” and Pete Gertonson evaluated his speech.
Vic Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “cogent.” Bruce Neu led table topics, David Carringer was general evaluator and Tom Eier was invocation/timer.
Racicot was toastmaster of the May 20 meeting.
Neu gave a speech titled “The Bite,” which was a continuation from a series titled “Man Lost in The Desert.” Patti Mann evaluated his speech.
Gertonson was grammarian and word of the day was “copious.” Carringer led table topics, Ferguson was general evaluator and Eier was invocation/timer.
Seaport Quilters Guild
There were 24 members in attendance at the group’s May 25 meeting at Swallows Park in Clarkston with President Cindy Eccles presiding. Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved.
About 25 comfort quilts were distributed in the last month, and members were reminded about the proper dimensions.
The Tuesday Stitchers group is now meeting at 1 p.m. each Tuesday at Swallows Park and will be sponsoring a fabric swap June 15.
Karen Monson was Block of the Month winner and received 19 Log Cabin Blocks. Lynette Storey distributed a new block for next month. Betty Meloy and Elaine Broughton won door prizes.
Becky Mahurin showed members a raffle quilt that will benefit Quilts of Valor, and will be on display at the Hells Canyon Harley-Davidson in Lewiston.
The meeting ended after members’ show-and-tell, and the next meeting is 6 p.m. June 28 at Swallows Park.