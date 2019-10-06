Newcomers and Friends Bridge Club
There were 16 members present for the club’s monthly meeting Sept. 26 at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
Members had lunch and played bridge. Winners were: Joy Zipse, first; Tammy Hasenoerhl, second; and Carley Lawrence, third.
Seaport Quilters Guild
There were 57 guild members at the Sept. 23 meeting with President Cindy Eccles presiding.
Officer reports were given, and five blocks and two quilt tops were turned in for comfort quilts.
The guild’s Nez Perce County Fair booth had success in selling tickets for the 2020 quilt drawing. Betty Kendrick will be the featured quilter at the guild’s annual quilt show in April.
Members were reminded of the annual Christmas party Dec. 2 at the Clarkston Golf & County Club.
The block of the year for Quilts of Valor is a basic nine-patch, and may be turned in to Jodi Haskell each month.
Karen Monson reported guild members have an opportunity to display quilts at the Lewiston City Library next year, and members decided to move forward with the exhibit.
Det. Jackie Nichols from the Asotin County Sheriff’s office gave the program, a presentation about fraud.
Kay Curran won the fat quarters, Mary Jo Furstenau and Lori Tribe won the door prizes, and Carol Gregg won block of the month blocks.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston.
Good Sam Club, Seaport Sams Chapter
Members met Sept. 17 for a campout at Elk Creek Campground in Elk River. There were nine recreational vehicles gathered and 15 members were present. Terry Downy and Betty Wilsey were recognized for their September birthdays.
Members were reminded of annual chapter dues of $15, and updates on addresses, emails, phone numbers and member’s renewal date were requested for their National Membership.
Scott Billing is working on the 2020 Camping schedule and members discussed several possible outings.
Members were told most of the chapter’s old photo albums were disposed of, with only a few pictures saved. Members also decided keep minutes, bank statements etc. for no longer than five years.
Election of officers is suspended as all officers will retain their position for 2020, and Samantha Club luncheons will be discontinued because of lack of interest and attendance.
Members again discussed possible designs of business cards or postcards advertising the chapter and Idaho Good Sam Club, and tabled a decision until later.
Members decided to discontinue meetings November through February because of road conditions, so the first meeting of 2020 will be in March.
The club’s last campout this year will be Oct. 14-18 at Scenic 6 RV Park in Potlatch. The noon meal will be followed by a business meeting at 1 p.m.
P.E.O. Chapter BL
The chapter’s regular meeting at the home of Mary McNish had 16 members and two guests attending. An officers meeting preceded the regular meeting with visiting officers.
Kelly Haun of Chapter T in Weiser, Idaho State Chapter organizer, visited the meeting and shared about the workshop-style meeting. Therese Roemer, Idaho State Chapter secretary, shared greetings from Chapter BE in Twin Falls. Barbara Marvin served as vice president pro tem.
Chaplain Glenna Chapman conducted devotions, and the procedure for P.E.O. chapter meeting, and the ceremony of initiation were demonstrated for Haun.
A letter was read from the Idaho State Nominating Committee from Barbara Dujanovic, committee chairwoman.
Peggy Gage thanked host McNish and co-hosts Lois Chesnut and Kathy Warnock, and Ann Kennaly with the Entertainment Committee for the lunch for officers.
Members voted to move Ann Young and Laura Lain to the nonresident list.
President Marilyn Hinman shared information from the Hot Spot newsletter.
Chesnut reported the fall silent auction is set for Nov. 19 at the Orchards Methodist Church and the spring rummage sale is set for March 21 at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, both in Lewiston.
Hinman announced that Glenna Chapman has accepted the request to join the nominating committee with McNish and Sandi Englehorn.
Hinman presented Haun with a gift for a project of her choice. Following the meeting, Warnock and Chesnut served apple raisin crumble for dessert.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
There were 12 members of this teachers’ honorary group at their Sept. 21 meeting at Lewiston’s Red Lion.
Programs and hosts for the coming year were announced, and a letter was read from the ADK Northwest Regional Membership consultant commending the chapter for its efforts toward membership retention and recruitment. A letter was also read from Taylor Pfefferkorn, the 2019-20 scholarship recepient, who is enrolled in the Education Division at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Four members plan to attend the District Founders Day meeting Saturday in Coeur d’ Alene. Heather Ohrtman-Rogers was given special recognition for having been selected as Lewiston’s 2019-20 Outstanding Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Sharon Sheahan will be honored by Xi Chapter for her contributions to the well-being of many people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Her name will be submitted to the National ADK office to be published in the Chapter Highlights national journal.
Plans were set to honor two of the chapter’s charter members, Phyllis Laird and Melba Ashburn, at the next meeting Oct. 19, a celebration of Founders Day, at the Red Lion. Traveling baskets were won by Julie Snider and Rona Meske.