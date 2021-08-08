Seaport Quilters Guild
Members met July 26 at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center with President Cindy Eccles presiding. There were 41 members present, and officer’s reports were approved.
Members were told comfort quilts are needed and kits are available at Patrick’s. Susan Pakula reported 40 quilts were delivered to the Willow Center for use at Camp Erin, and the guild will be providing quilts again next year.
Eccles announced a new Brown Bag Challenge for members.
The quilt show was discussed, though it is still uncertain because of the pandemic. The Board and Quilt Show Committee will meet so recommendations can be presented at the August meeting.
Several members brought their 2019 Mystery Quilts to show, and the prize will be awarded at the August meeting.
Quilt Camp is scheduled for Oct. 20-24, and Jackie Ficker is accepting sign-ups. The club’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year was presented and approved.
Terria Myers won Block of the Month. Lisa Hartwig and Earlinia Scott won door prizes.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Valley Community Center.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met during July for regular games at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston.
Winners were:
July 7 — three-way tie among Jean and Neil Lasley, Renee Petersen and Alex Woo, and Karen Eveland and Robert Burton.
July 14 — two-way tie between Marilyn Park and Petersen, and Eveland and Burton.
July 21 — Scottt Cardell and Pete Pluhta.
July 28 — Kathy Connerly and Spud Storey.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Bruce Neu headed the club’s Aug. 3 in-person meeting as toastmaster.
Joseph Moyosviyi gave a speech on the opposition to vaccines during the pandemic. Loren Beauchamp evaluated Moyosviyi. Doug Crook headed table topics.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
David Carringer headed the group’s online meeting Thursday.
Chance Brumley’s speech title was “Up in Smoke: American Treasure or American Liability?” He was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Larry Ferguson headed table topics, Victor Racicot was the timer and Pete Gertonson was the general evaluator.