Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
David Carringer was toastmaster of the club’s April 28 meeting.
Chance Brumley was the first speaker and his speech was titled “Honoring a Retiree.” He was evaluated by Pete Gertonson.
Tom Eier was the second speaker and his title was “Peel Off The Layers — Expose the Theft.” He was evaluated by Vic Racicot.
Patti Mann led table topics, Kent Barnett was general evaluator and Nick Woods was invocation/timer. Bruce Neu was grammarian and word of the day was “sophistry.”
Eier won best speaker, Carringer won best table topics and Racicot won best evaluator.
Members met again Thursday with Gertonson as toastmaster.
Carringer was first speaker with a speech titled “What is Truth?” He was evaluated by Brumley.
Nick Woods was the second speaker and his speech title was “The Night That Changed My Life.” He was evaluated by Mann.
Barnett led table topics which were won by Carringer. Racicot was general evaluator and Neu was invocation/timer. Eier was grammarian and word of the day was “synthesis.” Woods won best speaker and Brumley won best evaluator.