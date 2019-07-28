American Legion, Post No. 246
The Clarkston group met July 18 with Commander Noel Abbott presiding and 13 members present.
Randy Martz, adjutant, reported membership is just starting a new year so there were no stats available, and said the cemetery bleacher sign is not ready yet. He also told members the necessary paperwork is now completed for the name change on the post’s bank account.
Jim Brandenburg reported the American Legion Asotin County Blues baseball team has qualified for the district playoffs.
Abbott told members the post’s picnic will be 6 p.m. Aug. 15 in lieu of the regular meeting. It will be at the Granite Park Clubhouse with the post furnishing meat and beverages, and attendees bringing side dishes to share.
Abbott said the highway cleanup project will be Oct. 5 with volunteers meeting at the Department of Transportation building at 15th and Bridge streets at 9 a.m. to get their assignments. He also said the post will staff a table at Heights Market for Sept. 11.
The next regular meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 19.
Seaport Quilters’ Guild
President Cindy Eccles presided over the club’s July 22 meeting with 43 members attending.
The treasurer’s report included a recap of income and expense for the April quilt show.
Members turned in four blocks, five finished quilts and two tops for comfort quilts.
The raffle quilt for next year is almost complete, and members plan to show it and sell tickets at September’s Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston.
A small applique quilt made by Earlinia Scott was presented to Nanda Lamb to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary. Bridget Smith showed and spoke about her “Stack-n-Whack” quilt that won the Chairman’s Choice at the April quilt show.
Mary Sikes won 11 fat quarters, and Vickie Storey and Jackie Ficker won the door prizes. Block-of-the-month blocks were donated to the Comfort Quilt Committee.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center.
P.E.O. Chapter BL
A summer coffee gathering was held July 16 at the Lewiston home of Helen Gleason with 18 members and guests attending.
The Entertainment Committee — Mary McNish, Gleason, Sandi Englehorn, Twila Harrington, Glenna Chapman and Sharon Fitzgerald — provided light foods and several drinks for the event.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the home of Dorene Walrath.
Twin River Toastmasters No. 1426
Members met Tuesday with Elizabeth Braker serving as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu performed a skit titled “Jonah” and he was evaluated by Mark Havens. Diana Higgins gave a speech titled “Communicating in Style” and she was evaluated by Jodi Berg.
Higgins was voted best speaker and Havens was voted best evaluator.
Loren Beauchamp led table topics which were won by Tim Bajko, a visitor from Milwaukee, Wis.