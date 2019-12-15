P.E.O. Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members gathered Tuesday at the home of Sandy Barr to for the group’s annual Christmas luncheon. Barr, Shirley Brandon, Laura Dixon and Norma Fellows served a delicious meal.
Those present signed a greeting card to be sent to Cynthia Chase Spilman.
Kris Klaveano donated three boxed gift items that were giving away in a drawing.
Five members traveled to Clarkston Monday to attend Chapter FE’s annual Christmas luncheon, which was held at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
P.E.O. Chapter BL
There were 21 members and five guests present at a social Christmas luncheon meeting Tuesday at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
The entertainment committee of Mary McNish, Sandi Englehorn, Glenna Chapman, Twila Harrington and Sharon Fitzgerald provided decorations and dessert for the event. Glenna Chapman read letters to Santa and Helen Gleason as Mrs. Claus put on a memorable program about the Gingerbread Man.
Individual contributions from members and guests totaled $690 for donation to the Willow Center in Lewiston as a Christmas gift.
The next regular meeting is 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Royal Plaza in Lewiston.
Clarkston Lions Club
Members met Dec. 4 at their Clarkston clubhouse with President Frank Dammerell presiding.
Members were told the club’s annual bell ringing Nov. 30 was successful, and the club planned to make a $500 donation to the Lions Leader Dog program. Another donation of $829 will go to the Clarkston High School Children in Transition program, and a CHS staff member planned to attend the January meeting to talk about that program.
Those present discussed participation in Clarkston’s Dec. 7 Christmas parade; Troy Kamps was in charge of the club’s float.
Dee Watkins and Cathy Bailey decorated the club’s Christmas tree, and members were told about volunteers’ work on the Christmas star which was lit Dec. 7.
The club’s next meeting will include the Christmas party Wednesday with Ken Roberts paying for a ham, and Sean Marcellus putting it on the smoker. The covered-dish dinner will be followed by a gift exchange.
Linn Pemberton reported results from the club’s annual raffle at $3,189.63, and the meeting was shortened so tickets could be randomly drawn for each of nearly 80 prizes.