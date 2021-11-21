Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Bruce Neu headed the club’s Nov. 9 meeting as toastmaster.
Joseph Moyosviyi gave a speech titled “Frugality,” which was evaluated by Loren Beauchamp.
Doug Crook was grammarian, Diana Higgins was general evaluator and Mark Havens was table topics winner.
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were eight members present at the group’s Nov. 13 meeting at the Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church.
Members were told a spring seminar about preserving photos will be March 19, and that volunteers are giving 10 minute programs monthly at the Lewiston City Library.
The next meeting is 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Orchards United Methodist Church. Russell Schaff will give a program titled “The Pitfalls of Getting Your Family to Share Their Life Story.”
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Mary Krempasky presided at the group’s Oct. 16 meeting with 17 members and guests attending. Hosts were Linda Baker, Judy Higgins and Kathy Dobbs.
Krempasky presented awards for chapter Achievement and Membership growth to the Liz Hess, the chapter’s historian, and Krempasky and Sadie Walters, honorary chapter regent, then presented Hess with the Outstanding DAR Member Community Service Award for outstanding volunteer work.
The President General’s message was read by Vice Regent Judy Higgins, vice regent, read the president general’s message and Paula Prewett read the the National Defense report.
Officer reports were given by Krempasky; Darlene Larson, corresponding secretary; Becky Riendeau, treasurer; Rhonda Baumgartner, registrar; and Hess.
Committee reports were given by Hess, American History co-chairwoman; Walters, C.A.R. Committee chairwoman; Gayle Pint, DAR Project Patriot chairwoman; Judi Wutzke, DAR Service for Veterans chairwoman and Literacy Promotion chairwoman; Polly Franzen, U.S. Flag chairwoman; Dory Lohrey-Birch, Women’s Issues chairwoman; and Paula Prewett, Insignia chairwoman.
Julie Riendeau, DAR Leadership chairwoman, presented “How to Do DAR” leadership training.
Krempasky gave a report about Wreaths Across America (WAA) and members approved the chapter becoming a WAA sponsor/organizer for the Idaho State Veterans Home at Lewiston.
Becky Mahurin, Quilts of Valor liaison, reported on the meeting where a number of veterans would be awarded quilts.
Krempasky asked members to bring items for the “Vets Shower” for the Idaho State Veterans Home to the next meeting.
P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
Members met Tuesday at Lindsey Creek Winery in Lewiston with Beth Atkinson as host, and Erin Cassetto, Kathy Johnson and Jennifer Bauer as co-hosts. Peggy Fulton was chaplain, reading devotions from Proverbs 11:25.
The December meeting will be a social to celebrate the season, and a collection for the food bank is planned in February. Plans were discussed for future local projects in the coming year.
Members continue to wait to celebrate the Chapter Centennial 1920-2020, once public health requirements allow for gatherings. President Kelly Kennaly shared policy updates and guidelines from the International Chapter leadership.
A name was proposed for membership.
Following the meeting, Erin Cassetto provided a program, sharing her art, Plein Air experiences and traveling art studio in her backpack.
The next meeting will be a social no-host brunch at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Mystic Café in Lewiston.