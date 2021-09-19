Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
David Carringer was toastmaster of the club’s impromptu meeting Thursday.
Patti Mann was speaker and her title was “Book Ladies.” Bruce Neu evaluated her speech.
Tom Eier was grammarian and word of the day was “sedentary.” Pete Gertonson led table topics and Larry Ferguson was invocation/timer.
Joy Winning, a member of Frank E. Balmer Toastmasters No. 95 in Pullman, was the general evaluator and also won table topics.
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were eight members present at the group’s Sept. 9 meeting at Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church.
Members decided to postpone the Walking With Ancestors event until July 4, 2022.
A spring conference with Melode Hall is being planned, and is scheduled to cover dating and preserving old photos.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the church.