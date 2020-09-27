Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Bruce Neu headed the club’s Sept. 15 online meeting as toastmaster.
Mark Haven gave a speech which was evaluated by Jodi Berg.
Doug Crook was table topics master, with a theme of “Inventions,” and Elizabeth Braker was voted best table topics speaker. Dianna Higgins was grammarian and Joseph Moyoviyi was quiz master.
Information about the club’s online meetings may be found at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Tom Eier headed the club’s Sept. 17 online meeting as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu delivered a 16-minute narration of the skit titled “Revealing God’s Heart” with Patti Mann evaluating him.
Chance Brumley headed table topics. Pete Gertonson was the grammarian while Larry Ferguson was the timer.
Anyone interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may email Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.