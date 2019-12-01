Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson headed the club’s Nov. 21 meeting as toastmaster.
Larry Ferguson’s speech title was “Rub It In” and he was evaluated by David Carringer. Kate Nowlin gave a speech about journaling and she was evaluated by Kent Barnett.
Ferguson won best speaker, while Barnett won best evaluator.
Bruce Neu headed the table topics portion, Patti Mann counted votes and Tom Eier won best table topics.
P.E.O. Chapter BL
The chapter’s regular meeting Nov. 19 had 16 members and one guest attending at the Orchards Methodist Church. Kathy Warnock served as vice president pro tem.
Chaplain Glenna Chapman conducted the devotions from Psalm 95:1-7a.
Members voted to approve $1,000 for the Education Award to be given at the end of the fall semester to Lindsay Stachofsky, a student at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
Barbara Riggs, corresponding secretary, said the change of membership form has been submitted to International for the transfer of Carol Wescoatt. Riggs also read a card from Ann Young and about a donation in memory of Marrilee Dokken.
Peggy Gage thanked host Barbara Marvin and co-hosts Warnock and Chapman. Mary McNish reported on the Christmas Party menu.
Stephanie Herbert gave an update on the progress of a candidate for the Program for Continuing Education scholarship.
Lois Chesnut provided information about the fall silent auction to support scholarships and loans for women’s education.
President Marilyn Hinman gave out membership profile pages for Laura Storrs and discussed a recent lunch. She encouraged members to get together outside regular meetings to get to know each other better.
Herbert told members about the Hometown Business Food Drive being held by American Insurance and invited the chapter to participate by bringing food donations to her at work. Members voted to participate.
Hinman appointed the Yearbook Committee which includes Gage as chairwoman, and Warnock and Marvin. She also appointed Carlson as Education Award chairwoman.
Peggy Hamner shared greetings from Chapter Q in Eagle River, Alaska, and from Elena Hamner, her daughter who attends P.E.O.-owned Cottey College in Nevada, Mo.
Hinman welcomed Wescoatt and gave her the member profile booklet, the yearbook and a profile sheet to fill out.
Following the meeting, the silent auction was held and Warnock, Chapman and Marvin served cookies for dessert.
The next meeting is the Christmas luncheon social at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club. Lunch follows at noon.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
There were 11 members and one guest present at the group’s Nov. 16 meeting at Lewiston’s Red Lion. President Kathy McIntosh presided.
The guest speaker was Steve Button, the retired elementary school counselor for the Lewiston School District. He spoke about Lewiston’s Willow Center for Grieving Children, giving many details about its mission.
Members decided to change the time for the bi-annual silent auction at the Dec. 14 meeting to 11 a.m.
Nancy Benson, vice president, told about a recent article written by Dan Davenport, retired director of Student Financial Aid Services at the University of Idaho in Moscow. He talked about the need for college students to have scholarships to help pay for their educations. Xi Chapter finances an annual scholarship for a student at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
Joyce Roberts won the traveling basket.