Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Patti Mann was toastmaster of the club’s Oct. 28 impromptu meeting.
Tom Eier was speaker and his title was “1½ Concerns.” David Carringer evaluated him.
Bruce Neu was grammarian and word of the day was “ravenous.” Vic Racicot led table topics, Pete Gertonson was general evaluator and Chance Brumley was invocation/timer. Brumley was named best table topic speaker.
Members met again Thursday with Racicot as toastmaster.
Gertonson was speaker and his title was “VSWSOL: Very Small Water System Operator License.” Bruce Neu evaluated him.
Eier was grammarian and word of the day was “inane.” Mann led table topics, Carringer was general evaluator and Larry Ferguson was invocation/timer. Eier was best table topic speaker.