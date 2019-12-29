Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043
For the post’s monthly meeting Dec. 12, there were 18 members present.
Members were told about the new LED lights which have been installed throughout the building and reminded about the post’s annual Christmas party Dec. 22.
Five new applications were accepted for membership in the post.
The winners of the 2019 post raffle were announced and are: First prize — Chris Jacks of Lewiston; second prize — Don Cooper of Kendrick; third prize — Dan Hipke of Lewiston; and fourth prize — Gary Wells of Lewiston.
Newcomers Bridge Group
Members met for games Dec. 19 at the Clarkston Country Club.
Phyllis Heitstuman took first place and Carly Lawrence took second place.
The group’s next meeting is Jan. 23 in the dining room of the Clarkston Country Club.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Larry Ferguson headed the club’s Dec. 19 meeting as toastmaster.
Kent Barnett delivered a speech on the current political situation and he was evaluated by Tom Eier. Victor Racicot gave a speech about losing a Christmas gift and he was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Barnett won best speaker and Mann was best evaluator.
Kate Nowlin headed table topics, which were won by David Carringer. Pete Gertonson counted the votes and Carringer was general evaluator.