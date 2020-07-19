Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043
Members met July 9 at the VFW Hall in Lewiston with Commander Rockey Davis presiding.
Members voted to send $1,100 to the VFW National Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, Mich.
The post’s raffle winners were announced to those present and included John Bilken, Diane Clemm, Susan LaLonde and David Jacks.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Jerome Hansen headed the club’s July 7 online meeting as toastmaster.
Joseph Moyosviyi gave a speech which was evaluated by Mark Havens.
Diana Higgins won the table topics portion of the meeting. Elizabeth Braker served as grammarian and Jodi Berg was the timer.
Anyone interested in attending one of the group’s online meetings may visit its website at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Tom Eier was toastmaster for the club’s July 9 online meeting.
Patti Mann gave a speech which was evaluated by David Carringer.
Larry Ferguson was general evaluator, Victor Racicot was grammarian and Bruce Neu was the timer. Chance Brumley headed table topics.
Those interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may contact Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.