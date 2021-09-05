Seaport Quilters Guild
President Cindy Eccles presided over the guild’s Aug. 23 meeting at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston with 36 members attending. Officer reports were given.
Kathy Hollingshead reported she has distributed several comfort quilts, and added she needs help to make more kits, which are available at Patrick’s Craft Shop in Clarkston. Donated fabric is available for those who need it.
The Brown Bag Challenge bags were distributed to those who are participating, and the reveal will be in January.
Members discussed the quilt show, which is scheduled for the fourth weekend in April at Clarkston High School, though events still are uncertain because of the pandemic. Mary Ann Morris will be in charge of getting the raffle quilt to events so tickets can be sold. The first event will be the Nez Perce County Fair this month.
The rest of the 2019 Mystery Quilts were shown. Members who finished and brought their quilts were entered into a drawing for prizes, and winners were Mary Jo Furstenau, Lynette Storey, Virginia Sparkman and Kathy Smolinski.
Quilt camp is scheduled for Oct. 20-24 with Jackie Ficker taking signups.
Laurie Zander, a cardiac educator, presented the program about congestive heart failure and how to recognize the signs.
Ronna Bond was the Block of the Month winner and a new block was distributed for next month. Pam Beeson-Jones and Mada Schneider won door prizes.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Valley Community Center.