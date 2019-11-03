Newcomers’ Bridge Club
Members met for games Oct. 24 at the Clarkston Country Club.
Charlotte Medina won first place and Sheila Neer took second place.
P.E.O. Chapter Q, Lewiston
Club officers met Oct. 15 with Therese Roemer, Idaho state secretary, prior to the regular chapter meeting at the home of Cheryl Bening. Margaret Duncan, Kathy Johnson and Erica Quale were co-hosts.
President Beth Atkinson gave a program titled “Defying Gravity” from the musical “Wicked” and 12 members responded to roll call by sharing an experience about attending “Wicked” or how they may have defied gravity.
Roemer shared opening remarks and greetings from the other state officers. The procedure for the Ceremony of Initiation was exemplified for her.
Christi Severance shared a letter received from Kelly Haun, Idaho State Chapter Organizer, detailing Idaho State President Teresa Baillie’s membership goals and encouragement for the coming year.
Atkinson told of attending the Oct. 14 career fair at Lewiston High School representing P.E.O. and Cottey College.
Kathy Johnson described the article “Award Winning Ideas” from the Record, including starting a walking group and donating books in the community.
Announcements included the Save the Date cover for the chapter’s 100th Anniversary in May was selected from a variety created by Felicity Brigham; See’s Candy order forms are being mailed to members; the November and December coffee gatherings will be held on the second Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Mystic Cafe; and a donation will be sent to the Lewis-Clark State College Continuing Education program in honor of Therese Roemer.
The next meeting is 10 a.m. Saturday at the home of Beth Atkinson, with Lynn Druffel and Cindy Wolf as co-hosts.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Larry Ferguson was toastmaster for the club’s Oct. 24 meeting.
Bruce Neu was the sole speaker, and he delivered a Halloween-themed story titled “The Elfin Knight.” He was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Tom Eier headed table topics. Victor Racicot counted the votes, and Cathy Rhodes took home the table topics trophy. David Carringer evaluated the meeting.