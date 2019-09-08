P.E.O. Chapter Q,Lewiston
Chapter members met Aug. 20 at Lewiston’s Congregational-Presbyterian Church. Kathy McIntosh was host, and Cheryl Bening and Lynn Druffel were co-hosts.
Prior to the meeting, President Beth Atkinson presented the program “Too Darn Hot,” from the musical “Kiss Me Kate.” There were 15 members present who responded to roll call by telling their favorite way to stay cool.
Peggy Fulton updated members on preparations for the chapter’s 100th birthday celebration to be held May 31. Members also completed a quiz, prepared by Atkinson, about the PEO Constitution.
Members plan a social meeting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Lindsay Creek Vineyard in Lewiston, with spouses invited. The next regular meeting is Sept. 17 at the home of Christi Severance, with co-hosts Peggy Fulton, Kelly Kennaly, Sally Konen and Cindy Wolf.
Seaport Quilters’ Guild
President Cindy Ecclespresided over the group’s Aug. 26 meeting with 59 members present.
Members discussed the 2020 budget and voted to approve it.
There were 27 blocks and eight finished quilts turned in for comfort quilts.
The guild plans to staff a booth at the Nez Perce County Fair this month. Keesje Mills will be the chairwoman for the next quilt show in April. Members discussed the theme and Mills asked for volunteers to chair the various committees.
The guild received a thank you letter from the Willow Center in Lewiston for the quilts donated each year.
Lori Hatch reported the books have been audited and commended Kathy Smolinski for having everything in order and accounted for.
For the program, Susan Lawson gave a presentation on her doll collection.
Mary Sikes won 13 fat quarters; Nancy Simmons and Lori Hatch won the door prizes; and Susan Lawson won block-of-the-month blocks.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center.