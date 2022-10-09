Lewis-Clark Valley Lions Club
Members met Sept. 14 in the organization’s Lewiston clubhouse.
The club didn’t park cars at the Lewiston Roundup, but did rent its parking equipment to the association. There is one more parking opportunity in October.
Fred Schmidt is taking all the club vests to have our name changed on them.
The club will be sponsoring the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Classic Cars’ poker run, and cars are driven to several convalescent homes in the valley for display.
Beginning this month, the club plans to have guest speakers at the first meeting of the month, and William Long will arrange for speakers. He asked for members to bring ideas or contacts to him.
The club is trying to hire a contractor for some roof alteration at the clubhouse. Members also discussed several maintenance items needing attention at the clubhouse. Tim Rivers will get the plumbing items taken care of and President Barry Pemberton will speak with Avista for ideas on additional outside lighting.
Jeanne Laws has submitted a request to the Northwest Lions Foundation for the use of student vision and hearing screening equipment and the club plans to have use of the equipment this month to help screen Lewiston area students at their schools. This is a yearly project by this club and the club is hoping to receive a large grant to purchase its own equipment so it can provide this service to a wider area.
Cheryl Fleming will be planning club “fun nights” in the future and members provided ideas for her choices.
Pemberton encouraged members to visit other Lions Clubs in the area, and will schedule the visits and ask for members to participate.
The club will begin using a calling committee to promote members’ attendance at meetings and events, and Secretary Lauralyn Rogers will provide a list of members’ emails and phone numbers.
— Submitted by Barry Pemberton
Alice Whitman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
PULLMAN — Thirteen members were present at the chapter’s Sept. 17 meeting at the Ridgepoint Club House here with Regent Mary Kempasky presiding. Dory Lohrey-Birch, Joye Dillman, Jo Ann Trail and Sue Schell were hosts. Three prospective members also attended.
Lohrey-Birch, recording secretary, gave the opening prayer, Sadie Walters led the pledge of allegiance, Betty Meloy led the American’s creed and Becky Riendeau led the national anthem.
Idaho State Regent Catherine McClintick was a guest and shared information her travels and activities in that office. She also provided information about the coming state Idaho State Society DAR Conference April 20-23 in Coeur d’Alene. She presented 23 National Society DAR awards to Alice Whitman Chapter and members.
Guest Lorena O’English, social sciences reference librarian at Washington State University, gave a program on the U.S. Constitution and provided a list of websites that provide information for both adults and children.
Vice Regent Judy Higgins read the president general’s message.
Krempasky reported the proclamations in acknowledgement of the U.S. Constitution were signed by Lewiston Mayor Daniel Johnson, Clarkston Mayor Monica Lawrence and Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson.
Members approved giving a gavel and strike plate to Idaho’s newest DAR chapter, the Emma Edwards Green Chapter in Meridian.
Krempasky announced that the Nominations Committee has been formed and will be putting forth names for new officers for the coming term.
The chapter had an entry, named “American Roots to Fancy Boots,” in the Lewiston Roundup Parade.
Higgins reported the new chapter yearbook supplement is available for members to pick up, and she also encouraged members to attend monthly meetings.
Corresponding Secretary Darlene Larson read a thank you note from Dennis Ohrtman for the Community Service award the chapter presented to him. Registrar Linda Baker reported there are 17 prospective members on the chapter’s list.
Treasurer Becky Riendeau reported that member renewal notices had been sent to chapter members and gave an account of the chapter’s expenditures. She also said a special committee had recommended the Margaret Nell Longteig bequeath of $3,000 be awarded to the Lewis-Clark State College Nez Perce Language Program and it was approved by the membership.
Dillman, librarian, reported the NSDAR Library has accepted the book titled “Postal History of SE Washington” for the national library. She will be submitting three more books for consideration by the NSDAR Library in the next month.
Meloy, historian pro tem, reported the American History Teacher Contest Committee will be accepting applications for history teachers who may qualify for this award.
Walters, Service to America NW Division Chairwoman, encouraged members to get volunteer hours entered on the NSDAR website.
Committee reports were given and included: Dillman, American Heritage; Walters, Children of the American Revolution and Junior Membership; Larson, U.S. Flag; Krempasky, U.S. Flag Minute; Dillman, Museum Moment; and Higgins, Service to America.
Julie Riendeau announced that ISSDAR Leadership is selling DAR vinyl stickers, and funds raised will be used to support purchase of materials to celebrate Idaho graduates at the State Conference in April.
The next meeting is Oct. 15 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge.
— Submitted by Dory Lohrey-Birch
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters Sept 29
Bruce Neu was toastmaster of the club’s Sept. 29 meeting.
Nick Woods was best speaker with a speech titled “August Surprise.” Kent Barnett was best evaluator.
Vic Racicot was best table topic speaker. Tom Eier was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “germane.”
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — The club met for its weekly game Sept. 29 in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Pete Ruppel and Larry Kirkland; second — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson; third — Stu Goldstein and Susan Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson