American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
There were 11 members in attendance at the post’s Oct. 20 meeting.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow developing late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 1:06 am
American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
There were 11 members in attendance at the post’s Oct. 20 meeting.
Officer reports were given.
The post plans to participate in the Veterans Day Parade Saturday in downtown Lewiston, with Lee and Chris Davidson supplying the truck and trailer.
Veteran Center news was given and a counseling session was held Oct. 19 for those who need help with PTSD. Members discussed attending the Valley Veterans Council meetings in Lewiston. No decision was made, but it was mentioned that Chuck Whitman does attend those meetings.
Randy Martz discussed post membership and said new cards are here for those who want to pay their dues. Department no longer supplies monthly membership reports.
Marty Crane reported the Movie Night went well, though there were some sound problems with the television. Movie Night on Fridays will continue at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Resource Center.
Crane also said there will be a chili feed from from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Veterans Resource Center.
Dan Beyer reported on a couple of October events, and a coffee chat was held Saturday at Mama K’s in Clarkston.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Veterans Resource Center.
— Submitted by Marty Crane
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met Oct. 27 for duplicate bridge games in the 1912 Center game room here.
Winners were: first place — Pete Ruppel and Larry Kirkland; second place — Chris Kelton and Gary Peterson; third place — Joan and Bill Tozer.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Kent Barnett was toastmaster for the group’s Oct. 27 meeting.
Chance Brumley was named best speaker with a speech titled “Back to the Future for Toastmasters.”
Nick Woods was named best evaluator and Tom Eier was named best table topic speaker.
Patti Mann was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “onus.”
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.